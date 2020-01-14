Angola: 'Zenu' Dos Santos Trial Resumes Tuesday

Luanda — The trial of former Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund chairperson, Jose Filomeno dos Santos "Zenu" resumes Tuesday (14) in the Supreme Court Criminal Chamber.

After suspension during the festive season, the trial will continue in the proof production phase with the hearing, as witnesses, of former Finance Minister Archer Mangueira and the Governor of the National Bank of Angola (BNA), José de Lima Massano.

As witnesses may also be heard at the same session, the Deputy Director of the BNA Legal Office, Álvaro Pereira, and the Economic Advisor to the former BNA Governor, João dos Santos Ebo.

Zenu dos Santos is accused of money laundering and embezzlement. In the same case, defendants are also Valter Filipe Duarte da Silva, former BNA Governor, Jorge Gaudens Pontes Sebastião and António Samalia Bule Manuel.

Millionaire Transfer

Underlying the lawsuit is an alleged illegal transfer of US $ 500 million from BNA to an account on Credit Suisse in London, England.

The transfer was a kind of advance payment to a company set up by the defendants to set up a USD 30 billion financing operation for Angola.

The plan was based on the constitution of a supposed Strategic Investment Fund and the use of Mais Financial Services, S.A., as an instrument of action.