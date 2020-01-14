Malawi Drug Stocks Hit Record High 76 Percent - Minister of Health Satisfied

Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango says government is satisfied a medical drugs and supplies stock level of 76 percent at the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) at its warehouse in Mzuzu as a record high in terms of drug availability in the country.

Mhango said on Friday after touring CMST warehouse in Mzuzu to appreciate the operations of the trust in Northern Region to appreciate the levels of medicines in the wake of the floods disaster that has hit the country and threatens to trigger increased drugs demand in some areas.

"I am glad that in terms of stock levels, the trust is above 76 per cent and this is very commendable as far as drug availability is concerned.

"You may recall that we are coming from a background of acute shortage of drugs," Mhango said.

He said this means the region has enough medical cover and government is committed that CMST gets enough resources for enhanced drug availability.

But the minister said there is still room for improvement in terms of the stock levels, to achieve the desirable level of at least 80 percent.

Board Chairperson for CMST, Hilda Singo said Trust is only provided with drug budget (money that is meant to procure drugs only).

"For any institution to work efficiently and effectively, it needs to have resources. At the moment CMST is not provided with any resources and we are only given the drug budget with no operational cost," Singo said.

She disclosed that they have been in discussion with government through their parent Ministry of Health and Population, and the Treasury to come up with a separate budget to finance the operations of the institution.

CMST is responsible for managing supply chains of medical drugs and equipment in the country.