South Africa: Pat Featherstone - the Heart and Soul of Soil for Life

The founder of non-profit Soil for Life talks about her wild and free childhood surrounded by women who grew food, her love of teaching and a world filled with home gardeners.

"Come and have a quick look at our new bug hotel," says Pat Featherstone, the founder of non-profit Soil for Life, based in Cape Town's Constantia.

We wend our way through the abundant garden, dancing with butterflies and bees, to the bug hotel's construction site.

Bugs will be queueing up to book into the bug hotel at Soil for Life. (Photo: Melanie Farrell)

Edward Kennedy, who handles maintenance at Soil for Life, has stripped an old cupboard of its doors and is filling it with various bug-friendly attractions. Old twigs, hollow bamboo and pine cones, all found in the garden, tucked away behind Waldorf School in Constantia. Bugs (and children) are going to love it.

Featherstone leads me back through the garden to the shed where five dogs are waiting to greet us with much slobbering and good-natured shoving. "Four are mine, the other one belongs to one of my three daughters - he's coming home to Kommetjie with me," says Featherstone.

Fareda Abrahams and Pat Featherstone (Photo: Soil...