South Africa: Pat Featherstone - the Heart and Soul of Soil for Life

14 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melanie Farrell

The founder of non-profit Soil for Life talks about her wild and free childhood surrounded by women who grew food, her love of teaching and a world filled with home gardeners.

"Come and have a quick look at our new bug hotel," says Pat Featherstone, the founder of non-profit Soil for Life, based in Cape Town's Constantia.

We wend our way through the abundant garden, dancing with butterflies and bees, to the bug hotel's construction site.

Bugs will be queueing up to book into the bug hotel at Soil for Life. (Photo: Melanie Farrell)

Edward Kennedy, who handles maintenance at Soil for Life, has stripped an old cupboard of its doors and is filling it with various bug-friendly attractions. Old twigs, hollow bamboo and pine cones, all found in the garden, tucked away behind Waldorf School in Constantia. Bugs (and children) are going to love it.

Featherstone leads me back through the garden to the shed where five dogs are waiting to greet us with much slobbering and good-natured shoving. "Four are mine, the other one belongs to one of my three daughters - he's coming home to Kommetjie with me," says Featherstone.

Fareda Abrahams and Pat Featherstone (Photo: Soil...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.