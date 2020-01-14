South Africa: Past Interest Rates and Future Growth

opinion

Given all the options still on the table for boosting aggregate demand and the natural rate of interest, it is clear that secular stagnation is not a technologically determined necessity, but rather a dysfunctional collective choice.

A new chapter has been written in the history of risk-free global interest rates. In a recent study, Paul Schmelzing of the Bank of England tracks global real (inflation-adjusted) interest rates over the period from 1311 to 2018. Despite temporary stabilisations during the periods 1550-1640, 1820-1850, and 1950-1980, he finds that global safe real rates have persistently trended downward over the past five centuries, and that negative safe real rates have steadily become more frequent since the 14th century.

In light of this historical record, Schmelzing questions the hypothesis, advanced by Lawrence H Summers of Harvard University and others, that advanced economies are experiencing "secular stagnation." Insofar as the secular-stagnation narrative "posits an aberration of longer-term dynamics over recent decades", Schmelzing believes that it is "fully misleading".

Some caution concerning Schmelzing's empirical findings is warranted, however. The supposedly safe rates he catalogues may in fact include default risk premia that could vary systematically over time. The early inflation data are likely to be unreliable....