South Africa: ANC's 2020 January 8th Statement - Same Old, Same Old

14 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Terence Corrigan

Those holding their breaths for some devastating new insights from the ANC's January 8th Statement in Kimberley will have to wait a bit longer -- what we saw was a rehash of old ideas.

The African National Congress's January 8th Statement is one of those events that South Africa awaits. It sets the tone for the year ahead and provides insights into the thinking of the ruling party. Those invested in the future of the country will want to scrutinise it line by line as an indispensable guide to the unfolding dynamics of our rambunctious politics. That, at least, is the theory.

And maybe that was the case a while back. Not in Kimberley over the past weekend. Carl Niehaus, the controversial apostle of "radical economic transformation", lamented the indifferent turnout. Well, those that did not attend can console themselves that they didn't miss much.

There was nothing new or intriguing on offer. The standard appeals to a glorious history, an ode to the ANC's connection to the people, and then a turgid to-do list that would have been familiar to anyone acquainted with the rhetoric of the ANC and the government it heads. Just the usual tired carryings-on about...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

