Gambia: Falcons Punches Samger to Top 2nd Division

Debutants Falcons, Friday thumped Samger 2-0 in the week-five fixture, played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium to top the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division one league.

The Abuko based-outfit made a woeful start to the second tier campaign before hammering Serrekunda East Bi 4-0 and academy boys 2-0. They now snatched the top spot in the second league standings with 10 points after five league matches.

Samger gripped 7 points in five league games and will fight to bounce back in the league.

Meanwhile, PSV Wellingara drew goalless with Immigration at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

The Wellingara based-club now clinched 8 points after five league encounters and Immigration with 5 points in four league outings with a game in hand against Serrekunda East Bi.