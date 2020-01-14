Ethiopia: Dam It! Ethiopia's Game-Changing Project - and Its Regional Problem

14 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Hartley and Greg Mills

For all of the promising talk about African continental integration and co-operation and the benefits of a nascent African Continental Free Trade Area, walking it is apparently a far tougher reality, especially when critical national resources and interests are perceived to be at stake. Such is currently the story of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

By early 2021, one of Africa's largest infrastructure projects, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), will begin producing electricity as the decade-long project finally begins to boost the regional energy supply on a large scale.

Ethiopia's Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Dr Seleshi Bekele, said in an exclusive interview this month with The Brenthurst Foundation: "Early generation with two turbines will commence next year. It starts generating in 2020 or at the beginning of 2021 at the latest. So, we are going to store the first stage this coming rainy season in July/August and start operating the two turbines beginning of next year."

The Blue Nile flows downstream towards Sudan as cement trucks sit parked in the foreground at the site of the under-construction Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in the Benishangul-Gumuz Region of Ethiopia. (Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images / Zacharias Abubeker)

Bekele, who...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Ethiopia
Business
East Africa
Infrastructure
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.