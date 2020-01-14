Botswana: Masisi to Grace Inauguration

Maputo — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi is scheduled to attend Mozambique president elect Filipe Nyusi's inauguration and swearing-in ceremony in Maputo tomorrow.

President Masisi, then vice president, travelled to Maputo the same day in 2015 accompanied by late former president Sir Ketumile Masire for Mr Nyusi's inauguration following his election as fourth president of Mozambique.

Botswana and Mozambique enjoy strong bilateral and historical ties since the liberation struggle years and opened a diplomatic mission in Maputo in 2012.

The two countries enjoy strong bond of friendship that has grown steadily since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975.

They have committed to strengthening economic and political cooperation and have established a Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC).

During a state visit to Mozambique last year, President Masisi stated that Botswana intended to grow economic collaboration with Mozambique to take advantage of its accessibility to the sea.

In addition, he noted that Mozambique was developing a hub of facilities that Botswana could take advantage of.

Mozambique could be a major transport artery as identified by SADC, he said.

Meanwhile a news release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation states that the Wednesday's inauguration event follows the election of President Nyusi for a second term during national elections held in October last year in which the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) Party won the polls.

The release further states that the president elect, Mr Nyusi garnered 73 per cent of the total votes of the presidential race while his FRELIMO party obtained 70 per cent of the vote according to results issued by Mozambique's National Electoral Commission.

President Masisi will be accompanied by First Lady Neo Masisi, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Unity Dow, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Dr Thapelo Matsheka and other senior government officials.

The delegation will return home same day.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>