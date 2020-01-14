South Africa: We Must Fight for a Decade of Hope, Against Hatred and Racial Polarisation

opinion

The rainbow nation is a worthy goal, but if this is a Comrades Marathon, we are only at the 10km mark. We must build common goals, or risk becoming like deeply divided and ungovernable America.

It's a new decade, a decade of hope, or a decade of fear. This is an amazing opportunity for reflection and redirection. It is a time when we create new resolutions, new goals and ultimately embark with determination to be our better selves. South Africa enters a new decade with the same sense of optimism as others, but we may have fewer reasons to hope for change than we ever had.

I listened to President Cyril Ramaphosa address the ANC and the nation over the weekend, and like most of us who watched, I get the sense that while we may be entering a new decade, we are still stuck in the last one. We have the no smart goals, no better sense of self and we still have our challenges from the last decade. We are still trying to manage the long-standing crises created by chronic mismanagement nationwide and misappropriation.

It's 2020 and we are still discussing load shedding, we are still discussing the...