Angola: Showers Throughout Friday, Inamet Alerts

10 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Moderate to heavy downpours, as well as showers, accompanied by some thunders, are the predictions of the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET) for this Friday, at least until sundown, for the northern, eastern and centre-west regions of Angola.

INAMET also forecasts partially cloudy skies in the referred regions.

For the central region of the country, the institute predicts slightly cloudy skies with the possibility of drizzles.

As for the southern region, the forecast is clear to slightly cloudy skies, with the possibility of occurring light to strong rains, including thunders.

Check bellow this Friday's extreme temperatures (minimum/maximum) for the main cities of the country:

Luanda 23/32, N'dalantando 17/29, Cuito15/25, Cabinda 24/ 30, Malanje 17/28, Luena 16/27, Sumbe24/31, Dundo 20/29, Lubango 16/26, CAXITO 21/34, Saurimo 18/27, Menongue 16/31, Mbanza Congo 21/ 34, Benguela 25/31, Moçâmedes 20/31 Uíge 18/28 Huambo 11/24, Ondjiva 22 /36.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency.

