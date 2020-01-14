Kenya: Uhuru Moves Ministers in New Cabinet Reshuffle

President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired two men from his Cabinet in new changes announced in Mombasa.

During his State of the Nation Address in Mombasa on Tuesday, the President dropped Mr Kiunjuri as Agriculture Cabinet secretary and replaced Mr Henry Rotich as the National Treasury boss.

While the president did not make any reference to the two in his speech, he appointed Mr Munya to replace Mr Kiunjuri and confirmed acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani.

The President also moved CSs Rachel Omamo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sicily Kariuki to Water ministry, Peter Munya to Agriculture, Monica Juma to Defence and confirmed Ukur Yattani as the National Treasury CS.

NOMINATIONS

President Kenyatta also made new nominations to the Cabinet as follows:

Mutahi Kagwe - CS Health

Betty Maina - CS Industrialisation

John Weru - PS Trade

Dr Jwan Ouma - PS Vocational and Technical Training

Mary Kimunye - PS Public Service

Simon Nabukwesi - PS University Education and Research

Solomon Kitungu - PS Transport

Enoch Momanyi Onyango - PS Physical Planning