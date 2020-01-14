Kenya: Uhuru Moves Ministers in New Cabinet Reshuffle

President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired two men from his Cabinet in new changes announced in Mombasa.
During his State of the Nation Address in Mombasa on Tuesday, the President dropped Mr Kiunjuri as Agriculture Cabinet secretary and replaced Mr Henry Rotich as the National Treasury boss.
While the president did not make any reference to the two in his speech, he appointed Mr Munya to replace Mr Kiunjuri and confirmed acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani.
The President also moved CSs Rachel Omamo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sicily Kariuki to Water ministry, Peter Munya to Agriculture, Monica Juma to Defence and confirmed Ukur Yattani as the National Treasury CS.
NOMINATIONS
President Kenyatta also made new nominations to the Cabinet as follows:
Mutahi Kagwe - CS Health
Betty Maina - CS Industrialisation
John Weru - PS Trade
Dr Jwan Ouma - PS Vocational and Technical Training
Mary Kimunye - PS Public Service
Simon Nabukwesi - PS University Education and Research
Solomon Kitungu - PS Transport
Enoch Momanyi Onyango - PS Physical Planning