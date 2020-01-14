Kenya: Uhuru Announces New Sports PS

Sports Principal Secretary (PS) Amb Kirimi Kaberia has been moved to the Ministry of Mining under a similar position according to Cabinet reshuffles announced by president Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday.

Joe Okudo is the new PS of Sports moving from the Tourism ministry where he held a similar position.

Amina Mohammed retains her post as Sports Cabinet Secretary.

During his State of the Nation address in Mombasa on Tuesday, the President dropped Mwangi Kiunjuri as Agriculture Cabinet secretary and replaced Henry Rotich as the National Treasury boss.

While the president did not make any reference to the two in his speech, he appointed Peter Munya to replace Mr Kiunjuri and confirmed acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani.

The President also moved CSs Rachel Omamo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sicily Kariuki to Water ministry, Peter Munya to Agriculture, Monica Juma to Defence and confirmed Ukur Yattani as the National Treasury CS.

more to follow...