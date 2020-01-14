Kenya: Kiunjuri Fired in New Cabinet Changes

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
(file photo).
14 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sacked Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, in far-reaching changes in his Cabinet.

His docket will be taken over by Peter Munya who has been moved from the Ministry Industrialisation. Betty Maina is the new Industrialisation Minister.

Monica Juma has been moved from Foreign Affairs to the Defence Ministry where she will switch places with Raychelle Omamo.

"If you are not in the list, so be it, Kenya moves forward," President Kenyatta told reporters at State House, Mombasa, after reading out the changes.

Despite being a Cabinet Secretary, Kiunjuri has been vocal about critical issues like the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), and often issuing "must do" demands for "Mount Kenya region to support the initiative."

Kiunjuri, who has served two terms as a legislator, draws his political base from Laikipia and is also a uniting factor among legislators aligned to the Tanga Tanga movement, a political faction rooting for DP Ruto's election in 2022.

He was the only Cabinet Secretary who attended a Mount Kenya leaders meeting in Embu County.

Most recently, he sparked memes on social media when he told Kenyans to take pictures of insects they suspect are locusts and post them on social media to enable government officials strategise on tackling them after swams were spotted in Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Meru and Kirinyaga.

