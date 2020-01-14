South Africa: Markets 2020 - Secular Stagnation or Ripe for the Picking?

14 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon Wood

The year started out looking peachy for emerging markets until the US took down Iran's most powerful general. But underlying the risk-on, risk-off gyrations of the financial markets is a more worrying state of affairs. The five-year-plus underperformance of emerging economies relative to developed economies is undermining their long-held investment proposition.

While 2020 started off on a very positive note, geopolitical tensions were a keen reminder that the year is unlikely to be smooth sailing for any country, let alone emerging markets.

The outlook for emerging markets was considered relatively upbeat until the US decided to poke the bear by assassinating Iran's most powerful general in Baghdad. The surprise attack temporarily halted the bullish upward march in stock markets, which had been building on 2019's spectacular returns. Fortunately, the US and Iran quickly de-escalated tensions and averted pessimistic prognoses of an imminent World War III.

But the aggressive US military stance and the footage of Iranian missiles taking out an Iraqi airbase hosting US troops did prompt investors to revisit their sanguine views of the world economic outlook. These events highlighted the vulnerability of the world economy to geopolitical developments.

Prepare to hunker down for an unpredictable ride because it...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.