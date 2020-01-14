South Africa: Commission Moves to Summon Zuma As Stakes Increase

analysis

On Tuesday, evidence leaders at the Zondo commission will argue that Jacob Zuma must be issued with a summons to return and give testimony. Under recently adopted rules, those who evade questions at the inquiry could be criminally charged, meaning Zuma may actually have to sit in the hot seat or face the consequences.

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture hearings resume on Tuesday, 14 January and evidence leaders will begin with an application to issue a summons to force former president Jacob Zuma to return and testify from 27 to 31 January 2020.

The commission's lawyers have been left with little choice, but to try to win a summons against Zuma. The former president withdrew temporarily from proceedings in July 2019 and then cancelled scheduled appearances in October and November 2019, claiming he was busy with other court matters and was too ill to attend.

He also failed to respond to allegations against him in writing, breaching an agreement he made with the commission.

The former president has dismissed the commission's work, claiming it is part of a decades-long campaign led by detractors and intelligence agencies to sideline him and bury the knowledge he gathered when he...