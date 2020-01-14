South Africa: Junior Boks Drawn With England in U20 Championship

14 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Junior Springboks have been drawn in the same pool as England for this year's World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy.

Tournament schedule

Chean Roux's charges will kick off their campaign with a match against the hosts on June 28, before taking on Fiji (July 3) and England (July 8).

The three pool winners and the best-placed runner up will contest the semi-finals.

South Africa finished third at the 2019 event when they beat hosts Argentina 41-16 in the bronze medal match.

France, who beat the Junior Sprinboks 20-7 in the semi-finals, beat Australia 24-23 in the final.

Pool A: France, Argentina, Ireland, Japan

Pool B : Australia, Wales, New Zealand, Georgia

Pool C: South Africa , England, Fiji, Italy

