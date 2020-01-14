Liberia/Niger: 2020 FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup Qualifiers - Liberia 4-0 Niger

14 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

The Antoinette Tubman Stadium was a scene of emotions over the weekend as the under-17 women's national team of Liberia defeated Niger 4-0 in the first-leg of the 2020 FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup qualifiers.

For the first time, Liberians were able to watch promising female talents display their potentials in a competitive international match at the ATS as they recorded the historic win. Embraced by a huge turnout, the young female U-17 Lone Star impressed the spectators with their performance, as women's football gained the admiration of many spectators.

Blessing Kieh, a student-athlete at the Monrovia Football Academy, was the heroine as she scored a hat-trick to help Liberia secure an advantage ahead of the return-leg.

World Girls' striker Mamie Kallon opened the scoring chart in the 13th minute after superbly converting Zeta Kromah's assist to a goal.

Later in the 29th minute, Kieh began her hat-trick chapter by scoring from a spot kick that sent Liberia to the half-time break with a 2-0 league. The LEAD-MFA forward, who was also a part of the U-15 girls' team that won the 2019 USA Cup, eventually made it three-zero in the 75th minute, thanks to Sangay Moulton for the assist.

Kieh finally completed her hat-trick by perfectly converting another spot kick in the 84th minute to seal the vital win for Liberia.

In his post-match reaction, head coach Jenkins Doe thanked LFA president Mustapha Raji and his team of officials for the continuous support to women's football, said he was optimistic of a win, but did not expect such a huge result.

Team captain, Loretta Sackie, did same by commending the FA president, noting that female players have not had such opportunities over the years. She at the same time promised that the team will do better when given more opportunities.

President Weah Congratulates the Team

Following the comfortable victory, Chief Patron of Sports George Weah took to his social media platforms to congratulate the girls and expressed hope that the victory will inspire them to do more.

"I am thrilled to congratulate our U-17 National female soccer team for their splendid performance against the Republic of Niger earlier today at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia. Our girls defeated their Nigerien counterpart 4:0 in the female U-17 World Cup qualifier. Congratulations also go to the coaches and technical staff for a job well done.

This is a proud moment for all of Liberia as this victory signifies the progress we have made towards the development of female soccer and the harnessing of our youths' talents in general. The development of youth soccer remains a top priority for our administration and we remain committed to nurturing their talents and investing in their future. It is my fervent hope that this victory will serve as an inspiration to the girls as they prepare for the tasks ahead," president Weah said.

