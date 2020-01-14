Tunisia: Tunisair's Passenger Traffic Up 17.1% in 2017

9 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The passenger traffic of national-flag carrier Tunisair edged up 17.1% (3.502 millions) in 2017, according to data presented during the Ordinary General Assembly of Tunisair held on Wednesday to adopt the financial statements of 2017.

The load factor recorded a three-point improvement (74.4%), compared with 2016 and the share of Tunisair in the air transport market in Tunisia rose by 1.9 point, to 41.7%.

Tunisair CEO Ilyes Mnakbi highlighted the development of the national carrier's network in Africa, following the inauguration of a new flight to Conakry (Guinea) and Cotonou (Benin), in addition to increasing trips to Sub-Saharan Africa, expansion of irregular transport activities towards Central Europe and increasing flights to Montreal during the third quarter of 2017.

Responding to shareholders' interventions, he pointed out the importance of the Tunisair's financial re-organsiation and to provide it with a flexible management of its purchasing, such as competing public institutions, through the application of provisions of Article 22 of Law No.89-9 of February 1989 on shareholding, enterprises and public institutions.

He further reiterated the importance to apply a redundancy plan that will help the company ease the pressure of the wage bill. The social climate of the company is sound, as the social partner has backed the restructuring programme, he pointed out. The later will help achieve a better recovery, through the new purchases scheduled for 2021.

