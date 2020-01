Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, travels to Maputo this Tuesday to witness Filipe Nyusi's inauguration for a second term as President of the Republic of Mozambique.

The information is expressed on a note from the Civil Affairs Office of the Angolan President, which reached ANGOP last Monday.

Filipe Nyusi, who takes office on Wednesday (Jan 15), was reelected last October for a second term at the helm of the Mozambican Republic, with 73% of the valid votes.