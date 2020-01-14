Zimbabwe: Paltry Cushioning Allowance Irk Govt Workers

14 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Civil servants have chastised the cushioning allowance Government has put in place demanding a basic pay rise in line with prevailing inflationary developments.

Yesterday Finance and Economic Development Minister, Mthuli Ncube announced a cushioning allowance for civil servants within the range of ZWL$ 400 and 750 depending on salary grade but the offer hit a brick wall with government workers evidently not amused.

"The cushioning allowance is another insulting vegetable solution to the crisis we are facing. We do not need to be cushioned but to be remunerated for the quality services we offer,"

"Those who are proposing cushions are anti-people. They want to destroy our education sector and the future of our children. We stand ready to defend quality public education for our people. We will not go back to work until we receive inter bank rate indexed salaries," Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president, Obert Masaraure told 263Chat.

Last week public workers representatives rejected a 100 percent wage rise from government that will see the least-paid worker take home ZWL$2 033 from ZWL$1 023 per month.

The latest incentive has also failed to persuade workers appetite either.

Civil servants are demanding a wage equivalent of US$ 475 based on the prevailing inter bank rate.

However, another round of negotiations is expected to take place during the course of the week following a stalemate in yesterday's crunch meeting between government and more than 15 civil servants' associations.

"They said they are incapacitated, hence there is need to peg their salaries equivalent to US$475 at the inter bank rate for the minimum worker," Public Service Association president Mrs Cecilia Alexander was quoted by a local newspaper.

There are fears that teachers may be planning to go on strike if ongoing engagements with the employer continue to delay a favorable wage outcome with the opening of schools today.

However, the finance Minister is optimistic that negotiations will reach mutual ground despite yesterday's gridlock.

"Those negotiations are making progress. When negotiating there can be disagreements and that is normal. But we as the employer, we are going to make sure there is a decent salary for civil servants," he said.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)ARTUZCivil servants bonusesFinance minister Mthuli Ncube

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.