Zimbabwe: Brace for More Thunderstorms

14 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Tazira

THE Meteorological Service Department (MSD) yesterday warned people to brace for more thunderstorms this week.

In a statement, the MSD said Matabeleland North, Midlands, north of Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan and all Mashonaland provinces will be mostly cloudy and will experience rain showers followed by thunder and lightning.

"Localised heavy falls remain probable. On the other hand, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo and south of Manicaland should be mostly sunny with isolated light showers that may be thundery in places," the MSD statement said.

The MSD said rains will not be uniform with some areas expected to experience heavy downpours while others will receive showers or no rainfall.

In cases of thunderstorms, the department urged people to avoid seeking shelter under trees or shades and to avoid outdoor activities.

The department also urged people to get rid of mosquito breeding grounds.

"Mosquitoes proliferate during this season, any areas that allow stagnation of water become breeding grounds for these vectors and people should fumigate possible mosquito breeding grounds within your vicinity," read the statement.

