Zimbabwe: Malaba Opens 2020 Legal Year

14 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Nyore Madzianike and Yeukai Karengezeka

The 2020 Legal Year opened yesterday with Chief Justice Luke Malaba leading judges in a mid-morning procession along Samora Machel Avenue, heading to the Constitutional Court where he inspected the Guard of Honour.

High ranking officers from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), judges, lawyers, law enforcement agents, Government officials and journalists packed the Constitutional Court with the overflow accommodated in a tent between the High Court and the Constitutional Court where they followed proceedings on a big screen.

This year's legal calendar will run under the theme; "Judicial Transparency and Accountability".

The first legal term will run until April 3 when it closes. The second term runs from May 11, until July 31 and the third term from September 7 to November 28.

The 2021 legal year opens on January 10.

In his remarks, Chief Justice Malaba said he has authorised the Secretariat to commemorate the JSC Day where members of the public and other stakeholders will be invited to visit court stations.

"This will be an open day, during which members of the public and all stakeholders will be invited to court stations near their locations throughout the country to learn more about how the courts operate.

"It will also present an opportunity to school leavers to understand the various career opportunities available in the Commission.

"The public will be permitted to ask questions on matters that concern these institutions and they will even be able to raise complaints," he said.

Chief Justice Malaba promised that the JSC will use information communication technology to give people access to information about the courts.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.