Zimbabwe: Machete Gang Denied Bail

14 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Michael Magoronga

MEMBERS of a 40-member machete gang which invaded a police base in Gokwe North in an attempt to rescue their arrested counterparts, have been denied bail.

Gokwe magistrate Mr Musaiona Shortgame remanded the gang to 22 January for trial.

Mr Shortgame said the gang members were facing a serious crime and are flight risks if released on bail.

"The court has proved beyond doubt that there are compelling reasons as to why the accused should remain in custody. The court concurred with the State submissions that the case against the accused persons was strong and that may induce them to abscond if released," said Mr Shortgame.

He said their release may also endanger the safety of the public.

Their defence counsel Mr Tinashe Matiyashe of Matiyashe Law Chambers argued that his clients were not flight risks since they were Gokwe residents.

But the State led by Mr Liberty Chimwaradze argued that the case should not be taken lightly since the accused posed a threat to national security.

"These are people of no fixed abode who are likely to do anything, your Honour, they are likely to abscond. I therefore pray to this court to detain the accused persons in custody," said Mr Chimwaradze.

