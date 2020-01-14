Liberia: Save the Children International Donates Assortment of Food and Non-Food Items to United Dawah Ummah of Liberia

Monrovia — Save the Children International (SCI) Liberia has donated an assortment of food and non-food items valued at US$22,608.00 to the United Dawah Ummah of Liberia. The donation was in response to the death of some 28 Liberian Muslims, who were studying Arabic at the Bassa Town Quranic Recitation Center located in Paynesville in September 2019.

Making the presentation on behalf of SCI at the United Dawah Ummah of Liberia Mosque in Sinkor on Friday, January 10, 2020, Health Coordinator, Jacob F. Tengbeh expressed sympathy to the bereaved families for the death of their children and relatives.

He said Save the Children recognizes the importance of child protection for which SCI Liberia Office provided fire prevention and first aid training to students of the United Dawah Ummah of Liberia in addition to the donation. Tengbeh believes that the student, who benefitted from the training, will serve as ambassadors in fire prevention.

The two days of fire prevention and first aid training was conducted in collaboration with the Liberia National Fire Service and Liberia National Red Cross Society.

Receiving the items, Sheikh Mohammed Mustapha Bold, Chief Imam of the United Dawah Ummah of Liberia, lauded SCI for the gesture. He said the foundation, which manages four centers is intended to educate children.

Sheikh Bold noted that it is part of his group's role to contribute to the development of Liberia through education.

Items donated include 104 bags of 25kg rice, 52 cartons of washing soap, 51 cartons of vegetable oil (20 liter), 40 bags of children used clothes, 25 pieces of first aid kits, 25 pieces of fire extinguishers (4kg), 40 of School back pads, 40 cartons of copybooks, 40 packs of Pencil HB and 10 pieces of Rechargeable Solar lights, among others.

Save the Children is the world's leading independent organization for children with a mission to inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children, and to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives.