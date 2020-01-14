Liberia: ANC Alexander Cummings Announces 2020 Nationwide County

Monrovia — The political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings would be embarking on a nationwide 2020 county tour.

For the first quarter of the year, Mr. Cummings would tour Maryland this January, Nimba in February and Lofa in March.

The tour commences this week with his visit to Maryland County for a week, during which time he will be meeting with the party structure, key stakeholders of the county, visit his hometown Gbeyken and other towns and villages, meet with all ANC senatorial aspirants in the county, attend worship service with the people and participate in the Annual Festival in Worchoken which will bring together citizens of the Pleebo Sodoken District.

The Tour schedule for the 2nd, 3rd & 4th Quarters will be announced later.