Liberia: ANC Alexander Cummings Announces 2020 Nationwide County

14 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings would be embarking on a nationwide 2020 county tour.

For the first quarter of the year, Mr. Cummings would tour Maryland this January, Nimba in February and Lofa in March.

The tour commences this week with his visit to Maryland County for a week, during which time he will be meeting with the party structure, key stakeholders of the county, visit his hometown Gbeyken and other towns and villages, meet with all ANC senatorial aspirants in the county, attend worship service with the people and participate in the Annual Festival in Worchoken which will bring together citizens of the Pleebo Sodoken District.

The Tour schedule for the 2nd, 3rd & 4th Quarters will be announced later.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.