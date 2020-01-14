Liberia: Render Unto Caesar the Things Which Are Caesar's - the Case of VP Taylor

opinion

THE LORD JESUS Christ of Nazareth is teaching one day and His enemies, who in those days, were mainly some of the very learned men, including the Sadducees, Pharisees and of the Sanhedrin board, threw a tricky question at Him attempting to trap Him based on His answer.

THE RELIGIOUS scholars had asked Jesus whether it was right for the Jews, whose nation had been taken over by the Roman Empire, to pay tribute to Roman Emperor Julius Caesar. Jesus' response shocked them. The Master took one of the empire's coins that would be used in those days to pay tax and asked those scholars whose picture was on it. They told Him that it was Caesar's, than He told them as it is recorded in Matthew 22:21: "Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's; and to God the things that are God's."

SOME MAYBE wondering why we began today's editorial on a religious note.

ONE BECAUSE religion plays a major part in our day-to-day activities in this part of the world and two, to, hopefully, hammer home a moral lesson that we think the major stakeholders of this land need to grasp.

ON MONDAY, January 13, it emerged fully that Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor had openly boycotted the third opening of the 54th Legislature. The VP's conspicuous absence had raised many eyebrows and left people wondering what was the cause that the Vice-President Taylor, who is the President of the Senate, had decided not to attend the opening session of the Legislature in whose Capitol Building she has her offices.

IT WAS REVEALED that for the last two years of her Vice Presidency, her boss, President George Manneh Weah, hasn't provided for her what is due her by law.

SHE COMPLAINED that she hasn't been issued a vehicle for the Office; the only two cars she presently uses are what she brought with her from the Senate; that she doesn't have a police escort and an armored vehicle and that no operational funds have been provided to her Office by the President through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for all those years.

SHE SERVED for over 10 years in the Legislature representing Bong County in the Senate.

THESE DISCLOSURES coming from the Office of the Vice President are, too, hard to believe that in two years nothing substantial has been done for her Office but then very hard to ignore taking into account the person and Office from which these revelations are coming from.

IT'S EASIER to side with the Vice President taking into account all of the developments surrounding her person and Office from the government.

IN THE RULING party's Chairman's recent revelations in a leaked audio, he disclosed some nasty plans against the Vice President and who is working behind the scene orchestrating the disrespects that have been meted out against her from some of the junior officials of government.

BECAUSE OF SOME of the things Chairman Mulbah Morlu revealed, an auxiliary of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), one of three political parties making up the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has called for an immediate investigation into some of the words authored by him.

MORLU IS CLEARLY heard saying that that President George Weah intends to replace the Vice President Taylor by the head of the National Port Authority, Bill Twehway.

SIMILAR REVELATION was made a few months ago by Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker, who is a senior member of the Coalition and who heads the women wing of the Coalition.

BUT LONG BEFORE any of these revelations were made publically, bad blood was noticed between the President and his Vice President; hence with Morlu's recent disclosure, it clearly shows that the feud between the pair hasn't been repaired even though there were whitewashed attempts at settling it.

NEVERTHELESS, the political difference in ideologies of the President and Madam VP, he can't use the Minister of Finance and Development Planning to deny the VP's Office what is justly hers.

SO, PLEASE render unto Madam Vice President what hers.

