Liberia: Rev. Dennis Aggrey Elected As CRCA Presiding Bishop

Monrovia — The Mission Director of the Christian Revival Church Association (CRCA) Rev. Dennis Aggrey has unanimously been elected Presiding Bishop of the Church.

Rev. Aggrey's election followed the decision of the Board of Elders and Regional Coordinators of the CRCA at its Global Annual conference held recently.

According to the elders and regional coordinators of the Global Conference, their decision to elect Rev. Aggrey as Bishop over all CRCA branches in and outside of Liberia is based on his leadership capability and performance over the years since he started with the church. The Board of Elders and Regional Coordinators of the church explained to the congregation at the conference that since June 2019, the position of presiding bishop of the CRCA as vacant for senior ranking officials of the church to apply for but no one ever applied.

They noted that after thoroughly evaluating the leadership star of Rev. Aggrey hen he served as head of all CRCA branches West Africa, they were convinced that he has the ability of moving CRCA forward to other nations in the world.

The Board of Elders and Regional Coordinators also indicated that as head of mission of the Church, Rev. ensured lots of improvement in every segment of the association.

Receiving the honor bestowed upon him, the Bishop-elect thanked the Board of Elders and regional coordinators for the new portfolio which great responsibility to his previous duty.

According to Rev. Aggrey, when he and his family were informed by members of the board of elders and members of the Regional coordinators of the church, he was surprise of said information because expecting it.

He told CRCA members at the conference that his focus as God child is implementing the Great Commission.

At the Global conference, several pastors and deacons were inducted into office by the Bishop-elect.

The conference brought together hundreds of CRCA members from Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

The just-ended CRCA Global annual conference was held under the theme: "Time to Glorify God".

Christian Revival Church Association (CRCA) Global conference took place at the CRCA newly constructed building in Jungle Farm, District#1 Margibe County.