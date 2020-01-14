Ghana: Nigeria's Ooni of Ife Arrives for Official Visit Saturday

The Ooni of Ife, the worldwide Chief of the Yoruba Kingdom in Nigeria, Oba Adedeye Enitam Ogunwusi Ojaja II, is expected in Accra for a two-day official visit to Ghana on Saturday.

He is expected in the country with entourage of 100 personalities to be the guest of honour at the conferment of chieftaincy titles to prominent Yorubas at the forecourt of the State House on Sunday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to grace the occasion, according to information from the organisers.

Ife is considered the ancestral and spiritual home of Nigeria's second largest ethnic group, the Yorubas.

His visit is expected to cement the already existing cordially relations between Ghana and Nigeria, especially, the Yoruba ethnic group who are said to have long standing historical ties with Ghana.

The Ooni of Ife will deliver an address to be followed by conferment of titles to the Yoruba personalities at the historical event that is expected to be interspersed with a colourful rich cultural display of the Yoruba people.

The 45-year-old holds a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Polytechnic Ibadan. Thereafter he ventured into entrepreneurship where he made a name as a successful, dynamic and vibrant entrepreneur.

He was elected the King of the Yoruba in January 2015 in the keen contest involving 21 personalities who vied for the vacant Ooni stool.

The Ooni of Ife is a revered traditional leader, recognised as the father of Yorubas worldwide.