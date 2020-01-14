Ghana: GHA to Relay Concrete Basement Structure of Klagon-Ashaiman Underpass

Klagon — The Ghana Highway Authority will soon relay the concrete basement structure of the Klagon-Ashaiman underpass.

The base of the underpass constructed as part of the Accra-Tema motorway to ensure the safe crossing of cattle and vehicles has been eroded exposing the steel reinforcement and rendering it unsafe to travel on.

The Deputy Maintenance Engineer of Urban Roads, Mr Isaac B. Armah, disclosed this at the weekend when officials of the department accompanied the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, to inspect some deplorable roads in the Tema West Constituency.

The inspection took them to the Klagon-Ashaiman underpass, which gets flooded during rains and a bridge linking Adjei Kojo to Borteyman that overflows each time it rains.

Mr Armah said additional works on the Klagon-Ashaiman underpass will involve asphalt overlays on the approaching roads and drains to redirect water from the underpass into the Sakumo Lagoon to deal with the perennial flooding and heavy vehicular traffic that comes with it.

He said funding for the project was ready, but he did not disclose how much was involved.

The engineer said a flyover to ensure smooth traffic flow from Klagon to Ashaiman had been designed and funding for the project was being sourced.

Mr Armah noted that the 3.4 km road from Tema Community 12 to Klagon was also being considered in a bid to facilitate the smooth movement of people and goods in the area.

Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Tema West Constituency, was grateful to President Akufo Addo and the Minister of Roads and Highways for their concern to ease the suffering of the travelling masses.

He said commuters using the underpass spend many hours to cross when the basement floods, adding that the road improvements would bring great relief to road users.

Mr Ahenkorah therefore urged residents around the underpass to cooperate with the contractor to ensure a timely execution of the project.

He called on residents of Borteyman to exercise restraint as efforts were made to repair the bridge that links the area to Adjei Kojo.