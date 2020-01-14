Ghana: Dr Awal, Joe Ghartey Adjudged Overall Best Ministers

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Business Development Minister and the Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey have been named the best performing ministers under the Akufo-Addo government in 2019, according to report by FAKS Investigative Services.

The report indicated that out of the 5,023 feedbacks received during the impact assessment, 4,638 named the two ministers as the best representing 92.34 per cent of the score.

According to the investigative service, they arrived at the conclusion at the end of their annual survey on the performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers.

The survey which took place between the months of October and December 2019 focused on project initiatives, the execution of projects and the impacts the project has or it is going to have on Ghanaians as a whole once completed.

In addition, it also looked at the sector leaders going the extra mile to improve on their mandates in the year under review. The 2019 survey was the 8th Edition since FAKS started assessing the performance of Ministers, Deputies, Regional Ministers, MPs and others.

At the end of the survey, Railways Development Minister Joe Ghartey emerged as the best Minister for 2019, with Business Development Minister following closely in the second position.

The top 10 ministers for the year have the likes of the Transport Minister, the Trade Minister, and the Education Minister.

Respondents for the survey were traditional rulers, commercial drivers, journalists, students, petty traders, business owners, civil society organisations (CSOs), market women, academia, and others. Scoring was influenced by the project initiatives, the project execution, and its impacts on Ghanaians currently and in the future. About 73 per cent of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 50 while the remaining 27 per cent were between the ages of 51 and 70.

Meanwhile, out of the 5,023 feedbacks received during the impacts assessment, 2,545 of the respondents, representing 50.67 per cent were females while the remaining 2,478 representing 49.33 per cent were males. Concerning the Regional Ministers, the team did not include the newly appointed six (6) Regional Ministers. The ranking was between 65 per cent and 100 per cent. modernghana