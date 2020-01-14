Ghana: Athletes Unveiled for Mcberry Armwrestling Contest

The bragging rights for Ghana's best armwresler has began following the unveiling of athletes to battle for the Mcberry Armwrestling Showdown scheduled for January 24 at the forecourt of Happy FM in Accra.

In all, about eight Ghanaians and two Togolese would match up for the total cash prize of GH¢10,000, trophies, medals and souvenirs at stake.

The pullers include, Mariam Kadir popularly known as Yasmin, national champion Alberta Boatemaa Ampomaa, Antwi Boasiako, Derrick Adu-Kwakye and Fawzi Saoud.

The Togolese expected to join for the show down are Charite Nukunu and Koffi Anouma.

Already, Fawzi and Adu-Kwakye have set the stage for an electrifying battle between the two as they turned yesterday's unveiling ceremony into war of words and swore to have no mercy on each other.

Speaking at the event, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Charles Osei Asibey said, the ongoing rivalry between the pullers was very good for the sport and looking forward to an exciting showdown.

"They are just not bragging but know their worth as most of them have trained feverishly for the event, improved on their fitness massively and understand the game better, "he stated.

Armwrestling, he said, remained the fastest growing sport in the country and would not relent on their efforts to make the sport the number one subsequently.

"We are starting the year with the Mcberry showdown with other events including Africa Armwrestling Championships in South Africa, the National Armwrestling Challenge and the World Armwrestling Championships in Georgia on the schedule, "he added.

He said, there would be other programmes to engage young ones in schools and ensuring that the youth earns a living from the sport.

"We are looking forward to making the sport very attractive and the possibility of getting a winning prize of GH¢100, 000 to motivate young ones into the game, "he stated.

Caption: The Punisher (third left) and The King exchanging words during the unveiling ceremony