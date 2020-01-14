Ghana: First Sky Group Holds Thanksgiving Service

The Presiding Archbishop of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Duncan Williams has urged Ghanaians to pray fervently for a successful election this year.

According to him, the country has had seven successful elections and nothing should be allowed to stand in the way of the eighth general elections.

Archbishop Duncan Williams said this at the thanksgiving service of the First Sky Group last Saturday in Accra.

The event, under the theme, "Great is thy faithfulness", attracted prominent religious leaders, politicians, businesses, traditional authorities and the various units under the corporate institution of the organisation.

He stated that after previous successful elections no Ghanaian should die or give room for violence just because of mere elections, adding that "let Ghanaians decide on who should govern them, let God speak."

Archbishop Duncan Williams also urged Ghanaians to pray for Ghana's neighbours, Cote d'Ivoire, Togo and Burkina Faso to also have successful elections because any fallout would have a spill over effect on Ghana.

Apostle Professor Kwadwo Opoku Onyinah preaching the sermon urged the company to seek the face of God in everything that they do.

He explained that every child of God goes through some challenge in life and even God himself, it therefore behoves every child of God to be prepared towards surmounting such challenges.

"Challenges are part of life and God's plan for mankind. It is therefore important for all staff of the company to call on God in times of need towards addressing the challenges," he added.

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong Manso said challenges are part of life and urged the company to adopt measures to address such challenges.

He urged the staff and management not to relax in their wisdom and vision of the company and always keep God and pursue the vision of the company in the direction of God.

The Chief Executive of First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, said the company was rejoicing because, "God has shown that no matter the circumstances they find ourselves, they would never be forsaken".

He assured that the company would continue to work hard and keep the integrity as a model Christian company, committed to excellence and timely delivery of contracts as well as render their social responsibilities to the nation and humanity as a whole.