Ghana: PEF Urges Payment of Locked-Up Funds

14 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Chief Executive Officer of the Private Enterprise Federation, Nana Osei Bonsu has charged the government to follow up with the assurance of ensuring the central bank settles businesses who have their monies locked up in collapsed financial institutions.

He said the government must, as a matter of priority, ensure locked-up cash is within the next thirty days so business can sustain their operations.

In an interview with Citi Business News, Nana Osei Bonsu said the ultimate goal would be for businesses who found their monies locked up receive them within the next thirty days.

"For the president coming out that he's engaging Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana to try to create the quantum of resources to pay off those whose monies have been locked up, it is a critical game changer," he said.

Some customers of Gold Coast Fund Management, as well as GN Savings and Loans, have also embarked on several protests in order to access their monies.

Mr Osei Bonsu said PEF only wanted a resolution to the financial crisis for people to get their monies to do their business.

He added that: "Without these things, local Ghanaian businesses are losing their competitiveness. Mind you, it is an election year and it takes people to vote. Within the next thirty days, the BoG and Finance Ministry must make monies that are owed to these people available on the back of what the president promised."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.