Angola: State Minister Delivers Message to Cape Verde President

19 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan State minister, Carolina Cerqueira, on Wednesday delivered a message from President Joao Lourenço to his Cape Verde counterpart, Jorge da Fonseca, which addresses the strengthening of friendship and cooperation ties between the two nations.

State minister Carolina Cerqueira and her delegation received in an audience by the president of Cape Verde, Jorge da Fonseca.

Carolina Cerqueira leads a multi-sectoral delegation on a two-day visit to that West African country.

The minister provided information concerning the Angolan government's commitment to mitigating the consequences of the drought, through a large-scale emergency programme to assist roughly 2 million people affected in the south of Angola and many other issues of social and political relevance.

The exchange of experiences and information in the areas of health, education, gender equality and equity, social assistance and resilience of populations, natural disasters, in particular drought and floods are also part of the delegation's agenda.

Angola and Cape Verde maintain excellent relations of cooperation in various fields, as well as in the level of international organizations such as CPLP, Gulf of Guinea Commission, Portuguese-speaking African countries, among others.

Angola and Cape Verde have signed roughly 40 legal instruments, including agreements, conventions and memoranda.

In April this year, the two countries signed a cooperation agreement for the implementation of international maritime conventions and regulations that will guarantee safety and protection in maritime activity.

