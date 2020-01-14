Kenya: Safaricom Ordered to Share M-Pesa Details of Missing Congolese Taxi Driver

13 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has obtained orders compelling telecommunications firm Safaricom to share M-Pesa account details of a missing Congolese taxi driver who disappeared three weeks ago.

Gasore Banganza, was reported missing on December 19, 2019. His phone was used to transfer money on December 18, 2019 before he was reported missing the next day.

Constable Patrick Wachira of Kayole DCI offices sought orders before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga of the Makadara Law Courts to be supplied with registration details of the holder of the number that received the cash.

The orders are directed to liaison officer.

Banganza was operating a taxi (reg no KCT 510N) at Kayole B Centre before his brother Jackson Munini reported his disappearance at Kayole Police Station and has never been seen since then.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.