Kenya: Ruto Allies Blocked From Uhuru's Event in Nakuru

14 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Eric Matara

Some politicians were on Tuesday denied access to an event that President Uhuru Kenyatta was attending in Nakuru.

The politicians, who are allied to the Deputy President William Ruto, arrived at the the Rift Valley Regional Headquarters Grounds where the President was set to issue over 2,000 title deeds to residents, but were blocked at the entrance.

Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika were blocked by General Service Unit (GSU) officers who told them that they had orders from above not to allow them into the venue.

The leaders after a heated exchange with the officers.

Speaking to the Nation, Ms Kihika expressed her shock and disappointment at the turn of events.

"I am utterly shocked. Why would l be barred from a function being graced by my President at my home county," said Kihika.

The two politicians said they will give a press statement over the matter.

Mr Gikaria was set to be the host of the function which is taking place in his constituency.

