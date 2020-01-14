Kenya: Protest By Kasarani Matatu Operators Enters Day Two

14 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Residents of Kasarani have been inconvenienced for the second day running after public transport was paralysed along the Kasarani-Mwiki Road by matatu operators who are protesting the poor state of roads in the area.

Commuters in the area were forced to walk all the way to Thika Road in the morning cold.

Unlike on Monday, the protesting matatu operators on Tuesday did not barricade the Kasarani-Mwiki Road.

On Monday, police were forced to lob teargas canisters at the protesters after they defied orders to clear the road.

Normal traffic eventually resumed on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to Nairobi News, a representative of one of the saccos that ply the route said that they will continue with the strike for the entire week.

"Since yesterday, there has been no communication from the area Member of Parliament or even the MCA. We will not work until someone gives a way forward," he said.

This is not the first time motorists plying the dilapidated Kasarani-Mwiki Road are protesting the state of the road.

Last year, residents protested to demand repair of the road whose bad state is blamed on poor workmanship by the contractor.

The road is currently in a pathetic state with huge potholes making transport along the way cumbersome.

Huge traffic snarl-ups during peak hours have also become a norm in the area owing to the bad state of the road.

