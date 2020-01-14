Kenya: Kiunjuri Kicked Out As President Kenyatta Shakes Up His Cabinet

14 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

President Uhuru Kenyatta has effected a major cabinet reshuffle, which has seen a number of Cabinet Secretaries taking up different portfolios.

Outgoing Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri is the major casualty of the shake up.

Kiunjuri has been dropped from the cabinet with his former docket being taken by Peter Munya who moves from the Trade and Industrialisation Ministry.

The president announced the changes in his State of Nation address on Tuesday morning at State House, Mombasa.

SWAPPING OFFICES

The changes will also see former Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma swapping offices with Rachel Omamo, who until the reshuffle has been in charge of the Defence Ministry, while former Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki now moves to the Ministry of Water & Sanitation and Irrigation.

Ukur Yatani will now fully assume the National Treasury Ministry while former Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui moves to the Ministry of Labour & Social Services.

The president has also reshuffled a number of Principal Secretaries (PS) and Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) have also been reshuffled.

