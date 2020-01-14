Liberia: Weah Urges Lawmakers to Make 2020 Productive

President George Weah has urged returning lawmakers to come with renewed vigor, strong determination, unrelenting commitment, and a dedicated spirit to do the work of the Liberian People.

"As you return to commence this 3rd Session, it is my fervent hope that you have come back with renewed vigor, strong determination, unrelenting commitment, and a dedicated spirit to do the work of the Liberian People," he said Monday, 13 January at the commencement of the 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature.

"You will require all of these characteristics to make 2020 the most productive year since the 54th Legislature commenced its duties," he adds.

Although, his Vice, Jewel Howard Taylor who is the President of the Senate was conspicuously absence from the opening of the 3rd session, Mr. Weah made no mention of her in his speech to the Legislative body. This comes amidst speculation that there is a deeper strain in relations between the two.

However, President Weah thanks the lawmakers for their hard work during the just-ended 2nd Session during which he says they enacted many very important bills in support of government's efforts to deliver to the high expectations of the people.

He notes that one of such Acts which he believe is worthy of note is the law resulting in the harmonization of Government's salaries.

"For the very first time in our legislative history, you showed the courage, wisdom, and determination to trim the Government's wage bill, and we applaud you for that," President Weah says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Notwithstanding, President Weah indicates that there are still a few bills pending before the lawmakers which require their urgent attention and action, so that government can continue to make progress.

"From my perspective, this year 2020, which marks the turn of the decade, is the most critical year since my incumbency. It is the year when we will consolidate our gains and launch Liberia upwards and onwards on a solid platform of policies and practical programs that will begin to turn our economy around," President Weah continues.

He notes that he will present his legislative agenda and report to the lawmakers on the State of the Nation in his Annual Message at the end of this month in keeping with the requirements of the Liberian Constitution.

In that Address, President Weah says he will give a detailed elaboration of his plans for the ensuing year, and clearly set out for lawmakers the new strategies and programs that will drive the Nation to further and faster growth and development.

During the 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature, he adds that he would like to encourage lawmakers to continue to work diligently in the supreme interest of the Liberian People.By Winston W. Parley