Liberia: 'Water, Sanitation Key to Citizens' Growth'

---Last Well asserts

Mr. Abdul Hafiz Koroma, Vice President for International Affairs and Strategic Partnership of American - based Christian Charity organization Last Well, has asserted here that water, sanitation and hygiene are key to the growth of the country and its people.

"As you may all be aware the importance of water, sanitation and hygiene cannot be overemphasized because [they] help to contribute to the growth of citizens in any country," he said over the weekend at a local hotel in Monrovia.

Mr. Koroma's assertion was made when his institution received certificate of honor as the outstanding development partner to the government of Liberia through its national plan the Pro-Poor Agenda.

The Citizens Action Committee (CAC), a conglomeration of several Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has described the American - based Christian charity as a true partner to the Government of Liberia in support to its national plan, the Pro-Poor Agenda.

Making remarks upon receiving the certificate, Mr. Koroma thanked the CAC for the outstanding recognition of the work of last well, saying this shows not just objectivity, but sincerity, noting that it has added another achievement to Last Well.

He says the certificate will encourage his institution to expand its operation in other counties to carry on more work, noting that this tell Last Well that the communities and the people are benefiting from its projects and are grateful to the organization.

"The issue of water, sanitation and hygiene is a serious matter. There's none of us who can't use water to do things. I accept this certificate on behalf of the president, and the operational staff here in Liberia. We believe that this will be shown," he adds.

Presenting the certificate to Last Well the Acting Chair of CAC Mr. Prince S. Grandoe says "We as a CSO group do not want you to be deterred by disparagers, but focus on providing safe drinking water to Liberians, especially in the rural parts of the country."

Mr. Grandoe stresses that the struggle to end Liberia's safe drinking water crisis must be given serious priority by government institutions clothed with the authority, urging them to desist from acts that could drive away potential partners in the WASH sector.The CSO group bestowed the honor of the Outstanding Development partner to the American Christian charity, the Last Well, for its contribution to the water and sanitation.