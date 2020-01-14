Liberia: 'NCCC Faces Multiplicity of Challenges'

14 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Ishmael F. Menkor

-- Dr. Wonkeryor

The President of the Nimba County Community College, Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor has disclosed that the community college is faced with a multiplicity of challenges, something he said was hampering the smooth running of the college.

Making the disclosure at the Fifth Commencement Convocation in Sanniquellie recently, the NCCC President outlined some of the critical challenges as financial and logistical problems.

He said the government still owes the college about US$200,000 from the 2018/2019 budget as part of the tuition-free.

"Up to date the college has not received good services and we are hopeful that one day, the government will make funds available to meet up with those requirements," he said.

He also explained that Nimba County owes the college US$150,000 that was allocated by the County Council Sitting, which is intended for staff development.

Dr. Wonkeryor lamented that all the four cars assigned to the college were down due to mechanical or some other technical problems.

"We are heavily indebted to our vendors who supplied with stationery because of the numerous financial constraints that we are faced with," he added.

In addition to the preceding, the college President said ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) owes the institution about US$400k, since 2011; however, under the company's new Chief Executive Officer, Scott Lowe, the college according to Wonkeryor has received US$200K of the amount owed, which he said enabled the college to procure a pickup for utility.

In the Mineral Development Agreement, AML is to give the NCCC US$50,000 annually and this money got stalled between 2011 and 2018 until some was released recently.

However, the NCCC is requesting US$15 million to carry on the construction of staff quarters, dormitories and other departments so as to enable the college to get full fledged degree status.

The President informed the audience that all have been done in line with the National Commission on Higher Education policy for the NCCC to become a full-fledged degree-granting university.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.