Liberia: Rep. Youngblood - 'Constituents Too Educated to Sign My Removal'

Montserrado County District #9 Representative, Munah Pelham Youngblood who has been out of the country for 10 months (February - December 2019), in search of advanced medical treatments in the United States of America, says her constituents are 'too educated' to sign a petition for her removal based on allegations that she is 'incapacitated'.

Rep. Youngblood, on Monday after the opening of the 3rd sitting of the House of Representatives, threw jibes at those pushing for her removal because of her ailment by daring them to raise 10,000 signatures as required by the 1986 Constitution.

Youngblood who chairs the committee on Executive, termed oppositions in her district as 'little, irresponsible, and unprepared politicians.' She expressed confidence that she is being fully healed by the 'Grace of God,' praising her District Management Team for handling some substantial initiatives and developments while she was away.

"I am happy and grateful to the Almighty God for giving me another chance to be back here, and also want to use this medium to say thanks to the Liberian people for remembering me in their prayers during my difficulties, especially the people of Montserrado District #9," Representative Youngblood said.

"I will say to those persons who were talking about my removal that probably they weren't reading sufficiently to understand the mandate under which l was sent to the National Legislature -- 6 years to serve."

"If for any reason that I am not prepared or incapacitated, the decision is taken by the full plenary and not those individuals that were talking over national radios. They would have petitioned the Legislature with 10,000 signatures to remove me, unfortunately, the well-learned and educated people of Montserrado District #9 didn't subscribe to that political strategy; it didn't work and it can never work especially in Montserrado County District #9 because that place l represent has too many educated people to be ignorant to sign my removal," she said.

The Montserrado County District #9 Representative said she will never turn the district to 'unprepared, little and irresponsible politicians who are still living with their parents.

Without regard for confidentiality about her health records, the District #9 Representative said she has been suffering from Gastrointestinal problems, but after treatments and further medical checkups, there were more medical complications. In addition to the treatment she was taking, she also sought the intervention and miracle of God for healing.

Before the interview with her, Rivercess County District #1 Rep. Rosana Schaack, on instruction by House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers in Monday session, formally welcomed Rep. Youngblood back into the country after a long sick-leave and thanked God for her healing. The welcoming remark was climaxed by a worship song raised by Bong County District #6 Moima Briggs-Mensah.

President George M. Weah and President Pro Tempore Albert Chie during the formal reception for the opening of the 3rd session of the 54th Legislature expressed their thanks and appreciation to God for the return of Representative Youngblood.

At 37, Rep. Youngblood is the youngest member of the 54th Legislature. She was elected 2011 and reelected 2017.

Representative Youngblood was born unto the union of Mrs. Elizabeth Pelham, Comptroller of the House of Representative, and the late Col. Walter Maxwell Pelham, Sr., a former senior official of the Liberia National Police (LNP) and former head coach of the Lone Star football team.

Since February 14, 2019, Representative Youngblood was considered 'excused' throughout the 2nd Sitting.

This was the second leave of absence for the CDC lawmaker, to seek months of medical treatment outside of Liberia.

On April 25, 2018, she departed Liberia for India and returned home on July 18 that year, during which she was welcomed by hundreds of jubilant supporters of the district at the Roberts International Airport.

While abroad for her medical treatment, rumors circulated many times about Representative Youngblood's death.

Rumormongers posted on social media with her pictures, "Rest in Peace," why, So Soon?" which went viral and caught the attention of thousands of Liberians, including President George M. Weah, who was later informed that the Montserrado lawmaker and staunch CDCian was still alive.