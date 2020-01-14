Ghana: Methodist Church Ghana, Accra Diocese, Marks 60th Anniv

14 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The Wesley Cathedral of the Methodist Church Ghana, Accra Diocese, last Saturday commenced its 60th anniversary celebrations with a float on some principal streets of Accra.

The celebration was also to mark the completion and dedication of the new church auditorium, which was started 40 years ago.

Clad in their anniversary T-shirts, Superintendent Minister of the Church, Very Rev. Dr Nana Kwesi Bart-Plange, together with members of the church were seen drumming, dancing and singing while marching along the Asafoatse Nettey road.

The procession began from the Ernest Bruce Memorial Methodist Church near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange through to Farisco Traffic Light, Accra Technical University, Electricity Company of Ghana, King Tackie Tawiah roundabout, the High Street and Sempe on the John Evans Atta Mills High street.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Herbert Oswald Dodoo, said the float formed part of a month- long programme earmarked for the anniversary celebrations.

The activities , he said, included the launch of the 60th anniversary celebration, quiz competition, sports, re-dedication service, Stephen-Odunton -Amar Memorial lecture, street evangelism, cooking competition and thanksgiving service.

He explained that the church was earlier dedicated on January 30 and 31, 1960, hence the anniversary celebrations, adding that, "it took 40 years for the building of the church to be completed, so the chapel is about 100 years now."

Mr Dodoo urged members of the church to participate in activities to mark the celebration of the anniversary.

