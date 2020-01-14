Ghana: Policeman Interdicted for Shooting Asante Kotoko Fan

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has interdicted the policeman, who allegedly shot and injured an Asante Kotoko fan during the club's premier league match with Berekum Chelsea, in Kumasi, last Sunday.

The incident occurred when supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko went on the rampage after losing 0 - 1 to Brekum Chelsea.

The supporters were furious over decisions by the match official and some tried to force their way onto the pitch, but the security personnel intervened.

"It was during this period that a policeman was alleged to have shot rubber bullets into the crowd, injuring one of the Kotoko fans in the face," the police noted in a statement.

The Ashanti Regional Command said it has taken a "serious view of the incident and has subsequently commenced an investigation into the action of the policeman involved in the shooting."

"The officer has been interdicted on the instruction of the Regional Commander, pending investigation," the statement said.

The injured fan is currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.

The injured supporter, who was wearing the jersey of Asante Kotoko, collapsed on the floor after being shot with blood oozing out from his stomach.

But other reports claim the supporter was shot in the eye after police fired rubber bullets to ward off supporters who were trying to approach Referee Charles Bulu, following the defeat of Kotoko, in Kumasi.

The injured man was immediately carried in a police ambulance and taken to the Komfo Anokye Hospital, where several accounts claimed he was dead on arrival.

Blood could be seen on the ground as the supporter was taken to the hospital, following the shooting incident, which left supporters of the home side in tears.

Some supporters who witnessed the event could be heard saying in the local language that the fan had been killed by the police.

Even though the current status of the supporter was unknown at the time of filing the story, wailing witnesses at the incident had already concluded that the fan was dead, which could not be independently confirmed.

Furious Kotoko supporters had already put the club into trouble with the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA after their supporters threw projectiles on the field during their shock defeat to Berekum Chelsea.

The incident halted the Premier League match for several minutes on Sunday.