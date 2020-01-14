Ghana: GFA Warns Club Officials, Fans Over Conduct

14 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has condemned the unfortunate incidents at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi during the Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

"We are saddened by reports of injuries to football fans and the hospitalisation of a fan, following an alleged gun shooting incident," a statement from the FA said.

"Our profound sympathy goes to the injured, and we pray for speedy recovery."

According to the statement, the FA takes a dim view of violence at all league centres across the country and totally condemns what may have precipitated the unfortunate development at the Baba Yara Stadium.

"While we conduct our own inquest from our designated match day officials to find out the exact cause of the unfortunate incidents, we call on the Police Service to also conduct thorough investigation, especially on the alleged shooting incident," the statement said.

It assured the general public that it has zero tolerance for violence, and in accordance with its regulations, will deal ruthlessly with any official or club that is found to have breached the GFA Regulations and GFA Disciplinary Code.

