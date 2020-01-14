Ghana: Former MASLOC Boss Sent Me to Receive Gh¢50,000 From Company - Witness

14 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A prosecution witness yesterday told the Financial Division "One" of Accra High Court that Madam Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu, the immediate past Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), sent him to receive GH¢50,000 for her from the company's account office.

Mr Samuel Kotei Neequaye, said this when he gave evidence as the fourth witness, in the case in which the accused and another person have been charged for allegedly causing financial loss of more than GH¢129.5 million to the state.

The witness said he was in the office on August 31, 2016, when Madam Attionu called him and sent him to take money for her at the accounts office.

The witness stated that he was given a cheque voucher to sign, but was told he could not cash the money.

According to Mr Neequaye, the cheque was cashed and GH¢50,000 was given to him to be given to Madam Attionu, which he did.

He told the court that he was driver of the accused, but he ceased to be her driver in December, 2016, and that he was later invited by the Economic and Organised Organisation (EOCO).

The witness said at EOCO he was shown the voucher he signed for the GH¢50,000, but he denied ever signing the cheque.

Mr Neequaye said he later recalled he signed the cheque when the receipt book he signed at MASLOC's accounts office was shown to him.

The witness said that he was told at EOCO that Madam Attionu had denied taking money from him, but when asked the accused if she said so, Madam Attionu said she did not make such statement.

The witness agreed under cross examination by Agbesi Dzakpasu that there was nothing secret about the GH¢50,000 he was sent to receive for Madam Attionu.

It is the case of the Attorney-General (A-G) that MASLOC gave a loan of GH¢500,000 to Obaatanpa Micro-Finance Limited, but the company returned the money because of the high interest that the loan attracted.

According to the A-G, Obaatanpa Limited presented a cheque for GH¢500,000 to Attionu, but she refused and demanded cash payment.

The A-G further stated that Attionu inflated the price of certain items that MASLOC purchased during her tenure, and in some instances signed procurement contracts without approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

According to the A-G, on December 6, 2016, Madam Attionu signed a contract with Mac Autos to supply MASLOC with 350 vehicles without any approval from the PPA.

The vehicles, the AG said, included Chevy Sparklite, Isuzu buses and Chevy Aveo.

"The unit price offered by Mac Autos to MASLOC for the Chevy Aveo was GH¢74,495 ($18,883.39).

However, investigations revealed that the actual retail price Mac Autos offered for the same model within the same year without duty was GH¢47,346.93 ($12,009.91).

The case has been adjourned to January 20, 2020.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
