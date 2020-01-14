Ghana: 38 Customs Officers Complete Training in Counter-Terrorism

14 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Asutsuare — Thirty-eight officers from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) counter-terrorism unit have completed a training programme aimed at enhancing their skills to prevent cross border crimes.

The three weeks training held at the Military Training Camp at Asutsuare, covered counter-terrorism, weapon training, map reading, unarmed combat, identification of improvised explosive devices, obstacle crossing, and cordon and search techniques, among others.

The group formed the second batch of trainees under the new counter-terrorism unit within the Preventive and Enforcement Department, and they are expected to in turn train others on their return to their various stations.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Preventive, Seidu Yakubu, urged the participants whom he described as the first line of defence at the borders and entry points against terror and other emerging threats, to live above reproach.

"The objectives of Customs is to collect revenue, provide security and facilitate trade, however, with bad people concealing weapons in guitar and bag of rice, you must use your newly acquired skills to maintain peaceful and safe trade environment through strict enforcement of Customs controls and compliance, disruption of illicit trade whilst facilitating legitimate business," he said.

Mr Seidu advised the trainees to always portray a good image of the Customs profession and work together with other security agencies to keep the country safe.

The officers who were given certificates of participation, saw a cross section of them going through rigorous obstacle crossing and endurance exercise that ended with a nine seconds shooting range to demonstrate their preparedness for duty.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

