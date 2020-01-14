Tunisia: Oxfam Calls for Guaranteeing Social Justice and Redistributing Wealth

14 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "OXFAM" Tunisia organization called Tuesday all political and social actors to push for the adoption of social and development policies that guarantee social justice.

OXFAM laid emphasis in a press release on the 9th anniversary of the Revolution, the need to translate social and development policies into effective and feasible measures.

Besides, the organisation indicated that it is necessary to work on a new social contract that directs public policies towards a new societal solidarity based on redistributing wealth and encouraging its creation, as well as strengthening partnership between the public and private sectors and civil society, while guaranteeing the principles of transparency and accountability.

