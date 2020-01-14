Mauritius: Hot Meal Project Kicks Off At Bois Des Amourettes Government School

press release

The hot meal project which aims at providing pupils attending primary schools with a free hot meal in a bid to alleviate financial burden, improve education attainment and child health, was launched this morning at the Bois-des-Amourettes Government School by the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Hon. (Mrs) Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun.

In her address, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, highlighted that Bois-des-Amourettes Government School was the first choice for implementing the project as the establishment caters for the necessary infrastructure for such project. She further stated that the hot meal will be replicated in other Government schools with the Pointe-aux-Piments Government School which will soon benefit from the project and ultimately to be extended in other ZEP schools.

Some 285 pupils are concerned by the hot meal project at the Bois-des-Amourettes primary school, added the Acting Prime Minister.

For his part, Mr Munien, the Head of ZEP Schools, pointed out that the menu for hot meals has been prepared for 15 days and approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. He further indicated that the "food supplier" prepares the food to be distributed on the spot.

The major change compared to the past, underscored Mr Munien, is for the 'food caterer' to have beforehand a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system certificate, which in the jargon of 'catering' guarantees the quality at the level of production, transport and service.