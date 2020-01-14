Mauritius: Passenger Information System Launched

press release

The Passenger Information System (PIS) aiming to provide citizens with reliable information about specific bus routes and bus schedules along the corridor Curepipe-Floreal to Port Louis, was launched, yesterday, on a pilot basis, at Le Labourdonnais Hotel, Port Louis by the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo. On that occasion, a mobile application, "maubis" was also launched to enable passengers to access through their mobile phones real time information on the departure, arrival and movement of buses along a particular route.

The PIS consists of a GPS Tracking System in buses and a main server housed at the National Land Transport Authority (NLTA) which provides interconnectivity with buses equipped with the GPS and digital boards installed at specific modern bus shelters and in mobile/web applications.

Some 34 digital boards have been installed on specific modern bus shelters falling in this corridor which will be mainly served by National Transport Corporation, United Bus Service and Rose-Hill Transport buses. The NLTA will soon proceed with the second phase of the project, that is, the monitoring of idling by bus crew, over speeding, harsh braking and sudden accelerating of buses, amongst others. It is expected that in the future all buses be fitted with these GPS devices and thus be connected to the system.

In his address, Minister Ganoo, recalled that the PIS project is the result of a study carried out by the PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2017 on the reengineering of land transport sector in Mauritius. whereby an integrated bus management system was proposed. Thereafter, the NLTA, he indicated, embarked on the PIS project in view to better serve commuters through the digital display of travel information as well as to make the land transport sector more vibrant and responsive to customers.

Bus transport, he recalled, is one of the oldest and most common mode of transportation adding that the PIS will indeed enhance the public transport system in the country. He stressed on the need to adapt and adopt new technologies in order to modernise the transportation system and to make it more efficient. The PIS, he said is central to Government's quest thriving to provide citizens with high quality living environment and consequently, it is investing heavily in both quality and capacity of the public transport system to promote a more affordable, reliable and safer public transport.

Minister Ganoo further pointed out that system integration is fundamental in the pursue of growth in the public transport sector. Government, he indicated is planning to have a holistic and fully integrated public transport system that will contribute to a sustainable mode of transportation.

The Road Transport Commissioner, Dr K. Reesaul, said that the NLTA is aiming to integrating the PIS with the Metro Express project. He also spoke of the multiple advantages of the mobile application "maubis" which will ease the lives of the citizens in terms of more choices, better time management, security, and traffic facilitation.